Travel to These Luxe Destinations With Your Parents

Prepare for a family vacation that everyone will actually enjoy

Written by Kaitlyn McInnis

Whether you adore your parents all the time or maybe just in small doses, traveling with said parents or better yet, in-laws, can challenge that relationship. Planning a family vacation properly is key to executing a harmonious experience. Do your in-laws prefer to take it easy and kick back at a resort, or would they prefer to get up before dawn to explore all the hotspots of a new city? Finding out a person’s travel style before you touch ground will help avoid any discrepancies.

When planning a trip with your parents or in-laws, you’ll probably want to ensure you’re able to spend some alone time with your partner or perhaps a few moments by yourself. Spending a week of non-stop bonding can be great, but being able to go your separate ways when you want (or need) will be the unsung hero of the trip. Find a property with a spa and schedule a treatment for yourself, head to the beach and take a leisurely walk with your partner for a few moments of private conversation, or opt for a resort with a nightclub for some late night dancing sans the parents.

We’ve put together a list of great travel destinations to get you started. These trips each weave in a touch of adventure, luxury accommodations, and expansive quarters for when you need a few hours to yourself.

Click through the gallery above for an inside look at our top destinations to travel to with your parents or in-laws.

