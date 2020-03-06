The Weekender: Park City, Utah

Upon landing in Salt Lake City, you are immediately struck by the signature mountainous views. The Uber ride from Salt Lake City International Airport to Park City is about 40 minutes and while you might want to close your eyes and rest after your travels, we recommend you savor the stellar views out your window instead. Trust me, no matter where you’re traveling from, the white-tipped mountains are a beautiful scen­e.

As the home of the 2002 Winter Olympics, there is so much history that lives throughout the city, from Utah Olympic Park, which is now a training facility, to the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Cauldron Park. Set against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains, this city is a seriously ideal destination for snow bunnies–novice or not. Explore the culinary scene or spend a few hours discovering the charm of Park City’s local shopping; this city has something for every mood.

See below for our complete guide to a weekend well spent in Park City, Utah.

Where to Stay:

There are a number of large resorts in Park City that cater to the visitors who are looking to spend as much time on the slopes as possible, but have access to all the luxuries imaginable upon return to the hotel. If that sounds like you, we suggest checking out the St. Regis Deer Valley, Waldorf Astoria Park City, or Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection. For a more low-key vibe, there are a handful of boutique properties that have popped up recently in the city or just outside, allowing you to enjoy a more relaxed, less crowded visit, but with an easy path to all the buzz. For those travelers, we recommend the Washington School House Hotel or Snowpine Lodge. And of course, if you are traveling with a larger group, opting for an Airbnb is always a great option in Park City, as there are tons of gorgeous homes to choose from within walking distance to the city’s Main Street.

What to Do:

Even if you aren’t a self-proclaimed snow bunny, being outside in Park City is a must. Depending on your body, the change in altitude could negatively affect you, so always have a water bottle with you to stay hydrated and avoid any altitude sickness. For a family-friendly outdoor activity, we suggest heading to Deer Valley Resort and scheduling a snowshoe excursion with All Seasons Adventures. A one-hour guided walk through the mountain includes a pit stop for hot chocolate by a fire, and plenty of photo opportunities. For those looking for some luxe pampering, plan a day at the St. Regis Deer Valley and perhaps books yourself a spa treatment for after your mountain adventures. Before you travel to Park City, be sure to check if there are any festivals or events going on–the city famously hosts the annual Sundance Film Festival, the Kimball Arts Festival, and the Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series.

Where to Shop:

The main street in Park City is a picturesque block dotted with local boutiques, warm coffee shops, and higher end shopping for days. You can peruse the main street for hours, or turn off onto the side streets to find some undiscovered gems like Atticus Coffee Books & Teahouse. One of the newest openings in Park City is the Free People outpost, located right on the corner of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. With a wide corner entrance, the store welcomes shoppers from near and far into its oasis of wellness and fashion. Whether you want to treat yourself to a badass vegan leather jacket or snag an emergency beanie for when the city experiences some unexpected (albeit pretty) snow flurries, this is the place to go.

Where to Eat:

There are a ton of fabulous eateries in town that you will inevitable stumble upon while exploring, but Tupelo is one of the best. The rustic décor and romantic lighting create an ambiance worthy of the start of an epic girl’s night or a date night. The menu consists of clever takes on traditional dishes such as local Burrata served with honey toast or the tasty marinated grilled mushrooms with pesto barley.

For a more scenic meal, head to the St. Regis Deer Valley for lunch on the mountain, or opt for a craft cocktail by the fire pit after a day of skiing.