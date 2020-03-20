Embrace The Elegance of Monaco

Iconic. Elegant. Opulent. Monaco is the jewel of the French Riviera. A milieu where the only rule is: there are no rules. A playground for the rich and famous, Monaco is an idyllic getaway for the elite jet-setter to indulge in nothing but luxury for 48 hours. Prepare to be pampered and prepare to splurge with our guide to a weekend in Monaco; where luxury is an understatement and labels are never overlooked.

Where to Stay:

As the crème de la crème in the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer portfolio, The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is the palatial stay of your dreams. A lobby glistening in gold promises a grand entrance no matter the time of day. A private jeweler’s courtyard sparkles in its own right. Superior and deluxe rooms offer unrivaled views of the yacht-lined harbor from a private terrace. Alain Ducasse’s ÔMER is your daily breakfast venue. Oh, and the Casino de Monte-Carlo is parallel to this grand palace. Need we say more?

In March of 2019, the hotel revealed the results of a four-year-long, $280 million restoration. The rooms were outfitted with the latest technology and refurbished to offer contemporary style while the historic facade of its palatial grandeur remained. It’s still the lavish accommodation that its former famed guests, such as Princess Grace and Coco Chanel, would recognize, without sacrificing today’s five-star expectations.

Since the hotel is a part of Monte-Carlo SBM, upon check-in, all guests are granted access to a complimentary hotel ‘shuttle’—including a Maserati for premium guests—between the Monte-Carlo SBM properties, like The Monte-Carlo Beach and The Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort (the The Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo is also part of the portfolio but adjacent to the The Hôtel de Paris, thus easily walkable).

Where to Eat:

With seven Michelin Stars accrued, the SBM restaurant collection is impressive enough—to say the least—to stand on its own. Varying culinary experiences include the multi-course chef’s table at Blue Bay, dining over sky-high views of Monte-Carlo at Le Grill, a 100 percent organic menu at Elsa, tapas on the terrace at Le Vistamar, and Alain Ducasse’s rendition on regional Riviera fare at Le Louis XV, the first hotel restaurant to receive (and still holds) three Michelin Stars.

Where to Drink:

There is no shortage of ritzy watering holes throughout Monte-Carlo, starting with a sunset spritz along the port. La Rascasse, Brasserie de Monaco, and Le Quai de Artistes all offer unbeatable vistas of the yachts against a pastel sky. For live music at night, settle into Le Bar Américain for a few rounds then bop over to Buddha Bar to keep up the dancing. For a local scene, check out Sass Cafe, Blue Gin, and Before Monaco as a few favorites that are sure to entertain you into the wee hours.

What to Do:

Upon arriving at Nice airport, the first thing you should do is book a transfer to Monte-Carlo with Monacair; it’s a scenic welcome to the two-square-kilometers of Monaco and the glamorous entrance you need to start your trip. Otherwise, aside from splurging to your heart’s content on clever dining experiences and sipping bubbly, part of pampering yourself comes in the form of a spa treatment at the deluxe Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo. Whether it’s a facial overlooking the port of Monaco, or a soothing massage tucked behind the thermal baths, your ultimate relaxation awaits here. Lounge poolside or beachside during the summer months to absorb the essence of the French Riviera. Visit downtown Monte-Carlo for narrow, picturesque streets and hidden boutiques. Pop into L’Orangerie, the only distillery in Monaco, for a taste of the premium orange liqueur. Meander past the yachts in port and pose for a few photos before you head home.