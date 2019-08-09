The so-called capital of the South offers warm, Southern hospitality paired with the vibrancy of a big city. A weekend in Atlanta offers lush, green parks, a mouth-watering culinary legacy and a bright cultural scene. The city itself is home to more than six million people, from the metro areas to the neighboring suburbs. Having the residential areas outline the bustling city makes the city feel more like a neighborhood than a metropolitan hub. You can go from the city’s celebrated Central Park to downtown’s Instagram-friendly Olympic Centennial Park before stopping for a taste of history at the city’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. With a bubbly personality, Atlanta presents an energetic weekend getaway with attractions for everyone. See below for our weekend travel guide.

Where to Stay:

The city is sprawling with charming boutique hotels and corporate chains, but the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta is absolutely unparalleled. Between the prime location on Peachtree Street (walking distance from restaurants, bars and stores) to the undeniably luxe interior, the property is perfect for a weekend stay. We love how the hotel’s décor has been inspired by the city of Atlanta itself and its bright personality. Be sure to visit the swanky cocktail lounge, Lumen Bar, for a refreshing drink after a day of exploring the city.

Where to Eat:

From the Ritz-Carlton, we suggest taking a 15-minute drive to the Westside location of Chattachoochee Coffee Company, celebrated as one of Atlanta’s best-kept secrets. Set on the scenic riverside, you can savor high-quality java surrounded by peaceful pastures and flowing water. For a more spirited drink, visit Campagnolo Restaurant and Bar on Piedmont Street for an upscale cocktail on a rustic-styled patio.

Less than a ten-minute drive from the Ritz-Carlton is Staplehouse, a warm neighborhood restaurant that features a regularly changing menu based on seasonal ingredients. Staplehouse is a product of Giving Kitchen, which is a nonprofit organization that serves the restaurant community. With locally-sourced ingredients infused into the classic southern menu, Staplehouse never fails to impress its range of vistors.

What to Do:

There are several beautiful parks to explore in Atlanta, for a taste of the greener side of things. We suggest visiting Central Park, a 17-acre park in the Fourth Ward West neighborhood, where you can find various food festivals, free movie nights and other activities. The park is host to Shaky Knees and Shaky Beats festivals in the spring, attracting tourists from all over. If you’re looking for a capturing Instagram moment, visit the Centennial Olympic Park and take a ride on the SkyView Ferris Wheel. You’ll have the most epic views of the city.

For a more informative activity, plan a visit to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights during an afternoon in Atlanta. This historic museum is dedicated to connecting the American Civil rights Movement with today’s movement, through inspiring exhibits and engaging storytelling. From the powerful imagery to impactful artifacts, you will leave here feeling empowered in many ways.

