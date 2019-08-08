The Best Getaways for Bubbly Lovers

View the gallery

There is nothing as luxurious as being greeted after a long-haul flight with a welcoming glass of bubbly. It’s the ideal way to start a vacation, and the bubbly allows you to easily slip into a relaxed holiday mindset with just the right amount of tipsy. This sounds entirely too tempting, doesn’t it? Well, there are a few hotels across the globe that are making a case for indulging in a sparkling holiday.

You may have guessed it but, the Champagne region is one of the best places to savor the glittery beverage. Raise a glass of Champagnois method bubbly at the Royal Champagne Hotel – a shining modernist hotel in the heart of the Champagne region. Or perhaps head a little closer to home and ‘saber the moment’ at the Ivy Hotel in Baltimore. Sip custom-blended Champagne on the Lido House’s idyllic rooftop where the pink-hued Newport Beach sunsets make your bubbly taste just a bit sweeter.

For those looking for a little less leisure and a little more adventure, try cycling through the rolling hills of the Penedes, or peddling the peaceful landscape of the Dolomites. Both, with requisite sparkling-fueled rest stops.

Whatever level of energy you're looking for in a vacation, each of the following vacations makes a case for booking an effervescent getaway. Bubbly lovers, it's time to pack a bag.