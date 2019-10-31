Room Request! The Sinclair, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel

For a taste of the cosmopolitan southern city of Fort Worth, Texas, there is no better home base than the Sinclair, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel. The Sinclair, slated to open this fall, is a 164-room property with a vibrant art deco aesthetic paired with modern luxuries such as a spacious fitness center with Italian Technogym Equipment and in-room Network Presence Sensing technology which automatically customizes lighting, shades, and locks.

The new hotel is cutting-edge with a warm backdrop of Fort Worth. Head to the Wicked Butcher at the hotel for an authentic Fort Worth steakhouse experience, or visit the rooftop bar for a cocktail before dinner and enjoy the views of the city rom 17 floors above.

Below, Destination Sales Executive, Courtney Towson gives us an inside look at the Sinclair, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, slated to open this fall.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Premium King Suites.

What makes it so special?

The high-tech and energy efficient features throughout the hotel are one of a kind. It showcases Kohler Digital Showers, interactive Savvy Electric Mirrors that allows guests to watch television, call for room service or even the valet, and custom-made LG OLED TV’s. The classic art deco architectural style coupled with newly integrated technology in all the guest spaces creates a one of a kind experience. Our suites give that home away from home feel with the a little more space than our traditional guest rooms.

What is the rate?

Our traditional guest rooms start at $341 with the Premium King Suites starting at $549.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Pent House Suite. A luxurious and lavish bi-level suite, that estimates to about 2,800 square feet. This suite has a distinguished feel, featuring extensive natural light and a fabulous view of Sundance Square. This room truly showcases that the building is an icon, just by looking out the windows, original to the building with chicken wire still in place. This space is perfect for those special occasions or even an intimate business reception. Relax in the upstairs living room with a cup of coffee or imagine you’re at the spa in the extravagant bathroom downstairs.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

At The Sinclair, guests feel a sense of rugged refined meets sophisticated comfort. Cowboy swagger is alive and exudes throughout the building. As a historic landmark in downtown Fort Worth, you see the collaboration between rich character and style of the 1930’s art deco features and the modern high tech features that make the building a mecca for technology and design. This building will be the first to replace a traditional diesel generator with a lithium ion battery pack. Illuminated from the rooftop to the cellar, The Sinclair is the choice destination where the local connection can be seen and felt.