Room Request! The Marylebone

A neighborhood gem, The Marylebone appeals to both locals and tourists with its chic 108 Brasserie, distinctive décor and terrace suites with expansive outdoor space. Located within a short walk of Regents Park and Hyde Park, the area couldn’t be better. The studio and luxury suites are light and airy spaces with bold and colorful accents (some even have retractable roofs that offer city skyline views and all-weather terraces) and feature Aromatherapy Associates bathroom amenities. Hotel guests also enjoy complimentary access to Third Space, one of London’s premium members-only health clubs, located onsite. Third Space features the latest equipment, expert trainers, classes and a 60-foot swimming pool and a menu of health and beauty treatments.

The Cocktail Bar, The Marylebone’s newest hideaway, is a cozy, timeless hideaway inside the hotel. The winter lounge is the coziest of the spaces, enhanced by rich mohair and designed around a beautiful fireplace. The 108 Brasserie continental eatery offers all-day dining.

We spoke with general manager, Paul Walters, to learn more about the Doyle Collection property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Terrace Suites: The Marylebone, The Wimpole and The Harley which are on the top floor of the hotel.

Why?

They offer fabulous views across London from the private roof terrace complete with retractable roof and working fireplace. These unique and individual suites are one of a kind in the area.

What is the nightly rate range for this room?

Terrace suites start from £2,000 per night (which includes breakfast and VIP amenities).

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as a new icon?

The gin served at our 108 Bar is our own proprietary blend.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

The Luxury Suite. The curved bay windows in the lounge area provide a birds eye view of Marylebone Village, our unique and interesting neighborhood.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We can arrange a guided walking tour with a local Blue Badge tour guide [the official, professional tourist guides of the United Kingdom].

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Cocktail Bar has been designed to reflect the four different seasons, so you can choose where you sit depending on how you feel. The Marylebone has many quiet corners where you can comfortably watch the world go by or just relax with a good book and a drink.

What’s a fun fact about the property that you’d like to share?

The Marylebone is home to Third Space gym which also has a fantastic indoor swimming pool…a rarity in the heart of London.