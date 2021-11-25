Room Request! The Gordon Hotel

Situated in Eugene, Oregon’s buzziest neighborhood near 5th Street Public Market is a new, art-centric boutique hotel that caters to travelers and locals alike. Obie Hospitality’s The Gordon Hotel is in the center of this vibrant city, surrounded by restaurants, tasting rooms, shopping and more. All 82 rooms have been carefully curated to reflect the hotel’s unique personality and its local artisans. Guests will enjoy local Oregon-crafted tea and coffee and artwork by locals along with luxuries like Fili d’oro Italian linens and plush robes.

This winter, the hotel is set to open Carlita’s Rooftop Bar on the 7th floor for guests to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine with a Mexican flare and tasty craft cocktails with views of the bustling 5th Street Market. With beautiful accommodations and a focus on highlighting the local community, The Gordon Hotel is a gem in Eugene.

We spoke with Brian Obie, president of Obie Hospitality, to learn more.

What’s the most requested room at The Gordon and why?

Our most requested room is the 7th Floor West Suite. With a fireplace, wetbar and a dining area, it definitely has plenty of room to get comfortable. It’s also on our top floor with a step out deck, so you can enjoy cocktails or coffee outdoors, when we’re not having our famous Oregon rain. People also really like that the room connects to the East Suite for a two-bedroom penthouse.

What is the nightly rate range for this room?

Around $495/night or $1,000/night for the combined penthouse.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status?

The hotel was inspired by my father, Gordon Obie. He was a businessman but more importantly, an artist. As such, the hotel is centered around art, but in a new way – one that travelers can experience first-hand. The hotel lobby Art Bar offers guests a chance to create their own masterpiece and is stocked with supplies like pencils and watercolors, along with an industrial sink for cleaning up after fits of inspiration. We also have a curated collection of around 200 art pieces, most from local or regional artists.

It was also important that we have a big artistic focal point at the hotel, so we partnered with Eugene-based Harmonic Laboratory, an award-winning art collective, for a two-story digital art installation called the Great Wall. The changing content spans 21 television screens behind the check in desk and often serves as a showcase for art students from the nearby University of Oregon. My dad would have loved it, and Eugene’s locals have certainly embraced it.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

My favorite room is the Terrace King, which has an oversize, furnished outdoor terrace that frames an expansive view down the 5th Street Market Alley below. The alley is always abuzz with people wine tasting, grabbing coffee, working, musicians playing, etc. It’s all a covered outdoor space that really captures the historic, industrial feel of the area, and it’s bursting with the creativity of local vendors and Eugene’s residents.

I love the solid wood workstation and all the custom wooden furniture in the hotel (including the headboards) which were made from reclaimed wood from trees cut down to make way for development in Eugene’s Market District. It’s a small touch few would know about or notice, but it’s really important to me to use local products and celebrate local craftspeople.

What special perk or amenity does the hotel offer that no one knows about?

We offer complimentary local wine or beer at check-in. Eugene is a haven for craft breweries and has a long history on that front, but we’re also at the gateway to the Southern Willamette Valley, famous for its pinot noir. People don’t think of Eugene as being a part of Oregon’s wine story, but we are. And it’s becoming even more apparent with a new crop of downtown tasting rooms, including several at the adjoining market. You’ll also find wineries doing pourings/tasting events in our lobby, so definitely see what’s going on during your stay.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

It’s less of an element and more of a mantra. Our house is your house. We want you to feel like you’re in the home of a friend. We have used items on our shelves that are a bit worn and less perfect, books that are artist biographies and arts-focused, old cameras and other objects one might collect on their travels to display. We love when our visitors explore all of these things, especially with a glass of local wine/beer in hand.

As a result, we have local artists clamoring to present in the space, and The Gordon artists are saying they appreciate the opportunity for the exposure within the community. We’ve had an “artist in residence” in the lobby, held art shows, and have plans for more classes, performances and lectures in the future. This hotel is a living and breathing space for art, and that’s my favorite part.