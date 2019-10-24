Room Request! Pier One Sydney Harbour, Autograph Collection

Nicknamed as the “Harbour City,” it is no wonder that tourists visiting Australia seek to stay as close to Sydney Harbour as possible. The body of water is not just a city landmark, with Sydney CBD developed around it, but it is also home to the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour bridge; Sydney’s two icons. It is, therefore, prime real estate for a hotel to snag waterfront property, and that’s exactly what Pier One Sydney Harbour, Autograph Collection offers.

A sumptuous boutique in a converted cargo wharf, Pier One takes advantage of its harborfront locale with The Gantry Restaurant and Bar One, both opening up to a private pier for uninterrupted views of the Harbour. Opt for a freshly baked pizza from Bar One’s food truck, a weekend brunch spread fit for a king, or a sunset cocktail. The majority of their 189 rooms overlook Sydney Harbour’s Walsh Bay with minimalist furnishings accented by Federation-era decor; an historical ode to the architectural style that flourished in the early 20th century recognizable by its depiction of Australian flora and fauna.

This epochal style is part of the hotel’s charming commitment to embracing Australian heritage; from its refurbishment to its position in one of Sydney CBD’s most historically-rich neighborhoods, The Rocks. It almost feels surreal as you drive through this district, past Sydney’s iconic Opera House, en route to check-in to Pier One—then once there, being less than a five minute stroll away from it all.

We caught up with Kim Mahaffy, General Manager at Pier One Sydney Harbour, Autograph Collection to learn more about the hotel’s most requested rooms.

What is the most requested room?

Our Harbour View Balcony Suites are by far our most requested rooms. These Circular Quay hotel suites overlook the iconic Sydney Harbour and bridge, Luna Park and the Opera House. Views can be further enjoyed from the furnished balcony, or from floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the entire interior.

What makes it so special?

The iconic views experienced from Pier One Sydney Harbour suites are unrivaled, placing Sydney’s must-see vistas at the very doorstep of guests.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $899 per night.

What room is your favorite?

As a dog owner, I adore our Water View deluxe rooms which are pet-friendly, and the perfect getaway equipped for all my nearest and dearest.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Originally built in 1912 as a working cargo wharf and passenger transit point, the Pier One wharf was at the forefront of many advancements throughout the early 20th century, with urban projects developed around the Pier. Now the repurposed heritage building is home to the 5-star upscale hotel; Sydney’s most experiential hotel, with a bustling Pier offering visitors a range of bar, dining and event experiences. From hatted dining to an Aussie food truck, plus Igloos on the Pier in winter, The Pool by Pier One in Summer and Sydney’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve Party right under the Harbour Bridge.

All photos courtesy of Autograph Collection Hotels