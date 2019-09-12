Room Request! Oceania Cruises’ Riviera

Cruise ships are typically known for their loud design, pre-packaged agendas, and endless buffets of mediocre food. Aboard Oceania’s Riviera, guests come to experience a new kind of sea travel where “all-inclusive” isn’t a dirty word. A sweeping grand staircase greets you upon arrival as you find your way to your stateroom. Meandering through the sunlit hallways and common spaces, you’ll stumble on the ship’s hand picked collection of art that showcases famed masters like Picasso. Amongst the thirteen dining experiences, guests can enjoy everything from homemade pasta dishes to traditional afternoon high tea. The care taken in curating each element of the Riviera culminates into an unforgettable trip at sea.

In late 2018, Oceania took the elegance of their fleet one step further by redesigning the Owner’s Suites aboard the Riviera and Marina exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home. Under the guidance of Trevor R. Howells Interior Design, the suites took on Lauren’s classic maritime glamour reminiscent of a 1920’s style yacht with unique accents such as a Grand Piano and floor to ceiling windows swathed in Grimaldi-weave sail fabric. “As we are always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience we took the opportunity to completely re-master these suites and provide our guests with an entirely new experience,” explains Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Dominique Nicolle, General Manager of Oceania’s Riviera, takes us through what makes the newly renovated Owner’s Suites so magical.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Owner’s Suites consistently sell out on virtually every cruise. They recently underwent an amazing renovation and are now furnished exclusively with the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, making them even more in demand.

What makes it so special?

Everything about the suites make them special. From the moment guests enter through the breathtaking foyer with the limestone and black cabochon inset floor and take in the dramatic sea-views from floor-to-ceiling windows they are floored. These suites also offer a variety of amenities from a personal butler to priority boarding.

What is the rate?

Room rates vary based on length of trip and destination. For a 12-day cruise through the Mediterranean cruise-only rates begin at $16,999.

What room is your personal favorite?

I would have to say the Owner’s Suite is my personal favorite. The amount of space and the beautiful design just make it an amazing experience for any sailing.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The grand piano in the suite’s foyer is self-playing, so guests can enjoy beautiful music even if they can’t play.