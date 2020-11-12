Room Request! Mandarin Oriental, Boston

A neighborhood icon in Boston’s Back Bay since 2008, the Mandarin Oriental, Boston recently revamped to provide guests an upgraded experience of checking into the likes of a private residence. Champalimaud Design spearheaded the $15 million renovation to evoke a classic New England charm with vintage-inspired furniture, plaid patterns, and warm wallpaper as well as an East Asian elegance with lacquered finishes, gold leaf details, and in the presidential suite, floor lamps designed to resemble conical hats.

All 148 guest rooms—recognized as the largest luxury guest rooms in the city—and suites, along with the property’s event spaces were transformed to flaunt rich–almost regal–features that blend into the exclusive neighborhood of Back Bay, where guests can easily frolic to high-end boutiques and cafes along Newbury Street or bop into the shops at the Prudential Mall.

An overarching element of the opulent decor is the selection of art throughout the hotel, meant to reflect Boston resident’s appreciation for Asian artwork. Not only are the prints, textiles, and porcelain baubles influenced by Asian culture, but the carefully curated art collection flawlessly depicts the confluence of the Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage and the history of Boston.

“Mandarin Oriental, Boston boasts more than 35 pieces of museum quality art including a piece by England’s pop art icon David Hockney, entitled “The Deux”, located in the lobby,” says Philipp Knuepfer, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Boston. He adds, “Chosen in collaboration with the prestigious Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, the hotel’s signature fan is an exquisite Chinese fan specifically created for export in the late 1850s.”

Knuepfer explains more about the renovation, the most popular rooms and what to expect from the elevated residential experience below:

What is the most requested room?

Our most popular room is our Deluxe Room.

What makes it so special?

Our guest rooms have just been redesigned to reflect a residential experience and our Deluxe Rooms offer the largest starting room category in the city. With views over the Back Bay neighborhood or a quiet courtyard, the new decor offers a contemporary take on East Asian Chinoiserie including sophisticated textures and coastal-inspired neutral color palettes. The design references are simultaneously subtle, familiar and fresh and the overall palette is soft and subdued with intentional accents of color.

What is the rate of the most requested room?

The rate is $595 plus taxes per night.

What room is your favorite?

Our Back Bay Corner Suite is my favorite room category. The layout of these renovated suites makes guests feel as if they are in a private residence and the suite offers all the comforts of home with a large master bathroom, walk-in closet, fully-equipped kitchenette and powder room. These suites also feature a master bedroom and spacious living room with a dining table for four and a reading nook with a couch that contains a pull out bed, making them ideal for families. These suites are warm and cozy while still being extremely spacious and they enjoy sweeping views over Back Bay, all the way to the Charles River.

Are there any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel’s top suite, the Royal Suite, is located on the eighth floor because the word “eight” in Chinese sounds similar to the Chinese word for “good fortune”. The Royal Suite has a bar cabinet that is covered with a vintage Boston map to create a sense of place and add a touch of character to the suite’s entrance foyer. The television in the Royal Suite Living Room is hidden by a Jeff Peters original commission which was made from an intricate melding of resin and oils that evokes the tone of export China. When a guest approaches the piece, they are almost able to see through the many layers of resin. The piece slides sideways with the touch of a button to reveal the television.