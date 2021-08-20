Room Request! Hotel ZaZa Museum District

With 315 rooms, the Hotel ZaZa Museum District is situated in the heart of the vibrant Museum District in Houston. Hotel Zaza’s spacious guest suites start at more than 700 square feet and mix modern décor with Italian touches like-leopard print rugs, crystal chandeliers and red velvet drapes. For the most exceptional views and accommodations, we recommend the Rock Star Suite. Monarch, the onsite terrace restaurant, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner for hotel guests. From breakfast tacos to ahi tuna poke bowls and crispy jalapeño calamari, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus you can enjoy these items poolside at the hotel’s stunning, expansive pool.

We spoke with Matthew Nuss, president of ZaZa Hospitality, to learn more.

What’s the most requested room at the Hotel ZaZa Museum District and why?

The Black Label Suite, room 1200, on the 12th floor which is the Magnificent Seven Suite level. This 2,204-square-foot suite is the epitome of sleek luxury among all other suites in Houston. Within the primary bedroom, you’ll sleep among ultra-luxurious custom bedding and Italian linens in front of a marble fireplace while a window to the bathroom overlooks a soaking tub. The full functioning kitchen is set with a large dining table that seats eight and carries into the open concept living room which peers over Houston’s Hermann Park through floor to ceiling windows. You can also enjoy this view on the large wrap-around balcony in a tub big enough for two!

What is the nightly rate range for this room?

$2,499.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as a new icon?

Universally renowned salsa legend Mark Anthony’s favorite hotel as he always remarks, ‘I will buy this hotel one day!’

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

The Warwick Apartment will leave you romanticizing Houston’s rich history of past oil tycoons and movie stars who would frequent the Warwick Hotel in the early 1930s. The suite uses original molding, paneling and wood floors from the Warwick day’s and also has huge armoires, vintage wingback leather chairs, a 12-foot dinner table, and a deep soaking tub.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We love spoiling our guests: personal-sized birthday cakes, decadent cheese plates and bottles of bubbles are some of our favorite surprise in-room welcome amenities. Butler pantries on each floor for guests to mosey to grab a cup of coffee and newspaper to start their day, magic carpet rides with iconic longhorn steers adorning each Denali grill, Magnificent Seven Suites – trademarked with the US Patent office.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

One-of-a-kind photography, artwork and curiosities cultivating awe and delight in every walk from point A to B.