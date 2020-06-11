Room Request! Grand Hyatt Bogotá

Bogotá has it all: the buzz of a booming metropolitan hub, pockets of old world culture, and now, some of the most coveted rooms in Colombia. Grand Hyatt Bogotá’s stately structure stands in the heart of the Ciudad Empresarial Sarmiento Angulo commercial district and is quickly becoming a neighborhood icon, its shimmering façade reflecting the vast skies and cityscape around it; inside, this new property is home to not only the largest standard guest rooms in the city, but also the largest spa around, making it both an important development for the local economy and a place worth staying for business travelers and vacationers alike. Here’s a look at the hotel’s top room type, according to Philippe Frey, General Manager at Grand Hyatt Bogotá.

What’s the most requested room at Grand Hyatt Bogotá?

The 372 luxurious rooms of Grand Hyatt Bogotá, of which 50 are suites, have a contemporary design that creates a residential and comfortable ambiance as well as a very sophisticated one. From those 50 suites, ten are corner suites with views of the Andes Mountains, which are highly requested by guests. These rooms are very spacious since (860 square feet) and are located at the extremes of the building. With floor-to-ceiling windows, there is an abundance of natural light and panoramic views of the Andes Mountains and of the landscape of the Colombian capital. The room has a king bed, spacious bathroom and a living room, these features make this a very impressive suite that with unmatched technology throughout offers a high comfort level for our guests.

All of our suites also grant our guests access to the Grand Club, a lounge where guests received a personalized services that cater to their every need, including continental breakfast, coffee and tea, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails.

What makes that room type so special?

The most impressive feature of this suite (one that guests always highlight) is the panoramic views. The suite’s bedroom has a curved floor-to-ceiling window that allows guests to enjoy the best of Bogotá. Most of our guests who book this suite order room service breakfast so they can indulge by watching the sunrise over the mountains from their bed.

What is the usual rate?

The rates vary in accordance with the day and hotel occupancy. However, during weekdays one can find rates from $410USD per night and on weekends from $175USD per night.

What makes the property as a whole special?

Grand Hyatt Bogotá is a unique hotel in the city. Its sophistication stands out due to the quality and luxurious features it has to offer, which include the largest standard guest rooms in the city, the largest spa in the city, which also happens to be one of the largest urban spas in Latin America. Our spa offers 11 treatment rooms (six single, three double, and two Vichy shower-equipped rooms), three hydrotherapy pools, one semi-Olympic pool for training, steam room, dry sauna, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center. We are also the only hotel in Bogotá with natural light in all the areas, thanks to modern architecture and a unique oval-shaped building design with an atrium and floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s a sophisticated, world-class structure that one would expect to see in the world’s main capitals.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at Grand Hyatt Bogotá?

Ushin Japanese & Grill, our 14th floor restaurant, is a unique place not only because of its gastronomic offerings but also because of its panoramic views of Bogotá. From there, one can see the city and the Andes Mountains, a 180-degree view of the capital city. This is the only restaurant in Colombia offering a Robatayaki experience, done at the table with Binchotan coal.

Tell us a few fun facts about the property.

Our toiletries (both in all of our suites as well as in Zaitania Spa) are from Loto del Sur, a local perfumery that produces premium products for personal care using unique local ingredients and aromas found only in Colombia. Also in Zaitania Spa there is a very special facial treatment with Cacay Gold, an oil made from the seeds of an Amazonian tree, which is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and emollient agents.

In each room, there is a fabric with hand-woven copper threads from the Hechizoo workshop by Colombian artist Jorge Lizarazo. The handmade fabrics are Colombian traditions from different regions that are still alive nowadays because it is an art that is taught from generation to generation. Different materials are used, covering a large part of the country (Arhuaco weaving, wicker weaving, Carthage weavings, weaves in Cañaflecha, Wayú fabrics, among others). Artisan fabrics in general have become a fundamental part of the economy in several areas of the country and have served as inspiration for some artists to let their imaginations fly, creating works of international stature.