Room Request! Casa Altamar

In 2012, Tulum became instantly recognized by Instagram as the trendy overflow from Cancun’s all-inclusive tourist draw; but then, Tulum itself began overflowing. So what happens when the overflow overflows? Nestled just north of the Tulum Hotel Zone in Riviera Maya, Casa Altamar found the solution with its boutique 11-room style hotel.

“We really wanted to create a boutique hotel in this area to show travelers another side of Tulum—one that is more isolated, quiet and relaxed but close to nature and a quick visit to the popular hotel zone but without all the hustle and bustle,” says John Fischer, Casa Altamar’s general manager. “Casa Altamar is focused on people who want to relax, disconnect from daily life, and enjoy a delicious meal while enjoying a sunset on the beach.”

The Yucatan’s cenotes (or sinkholes/caves) are a popular area attraction as they form the largest cave system in the world. Though they’re often presented on Instagram as a selfie opportunity, local divers cherish these natural geographic features for their history and cultural significance. There are no rivers in the Yucatan so all water sources are fed through this aquifer system. Just down the road from Casa Altamar, guests can explore the lesser known Cenote Manati, named for the manatees spotted here over the years, by either diving or snorkeling.

Casa Altamar also connects with its coastal locale on the Caribbean Sea by offering stunning views of the turquoise waters from its restaurant terrace and the rooftop. The restaurant pairs those beautiful views with sustainably-sourced seafood from local fishermen in an effort to connect the coastal locale with your culinary palate.

We spoke with Fischer to learn more about how Casa Altamar presents a unique stay in Tulum for first-time visitors or return travelers.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our third level beachfront room.

Why?

It has the most impressive view of the Caribbean with a 180-degree view and lots of privacy.

What is the nightly rate range for this room?

During the high season (November-April), beachfront rooms start at $490. During low season (May-October), they start at $380.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Number 7. Because it’s my lucky number! But we think the beachfront upper room is the all around favorite.

What’s a fun fact about the property that you’d like to share?

Our entire staff is local and quite a few of us are family. John is the manager and his partner Maria is in operations and our chef Eric is John’s brother.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

All the construction was completed by local artisans and all the furnishings are manufactured in Mexico.

What makes the property so special?

What makes Casa Altamar special is undoubtedly the on-property restaurant. From the food and beverage program to the service and the views, it is truly the heart of our home and where we end up connecting with so many of our guests.