Two Weekend Getaways From New York City

Spanning 55 acres, Kenoza Hall is a lakefront retreat situated two hours northwest of New York City that has been thoughtfully restored by Foster Supply Hospitality’s husband-and-wife team Sims and Kirsten Foster (the duo is also behind The DeBruce, The Arnold House and North Branch Inn in the Catskills). “As long-time Catskills residents, my wife Kirsten and I drove past the property that would become Kenoza Hall for years, and we always had our eye on it as a place we wanted to help bring back to life,” Sims says of the former 1880s Victorian boarding house, which now houses 22 guest rooms. A color palette of rich blue, gold tones, soft grays and pinks add femininity to the interiors along with botanical wallpaper to provide fun patterns and pops of color. Many rooms feature panoramic lake views and some have balconies. Its Hemlock Spa offers meditation, an outdoor barrel sauna, hot tub and pool. Seasonal activities such as ice skating, ice fishing and snowshoeing in the winter and swimming, canoeing and row-boating in the warmer months are also on offer.

The Maker Hotel, a stunning new hotel in Hudson, New York, is housed in three historic buildings. The 11-room property is owned by Fresh Beauty founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, who also manage a bakery and café in Ghent called the Bartlett House. The furnishings are decidedly vintage and include artwork by Agnes Martin and Gaston Lachaise. Each guest room is unique and inspired by a different creative mind (i.e., “The Artist Studio,” “The Gardener Studio”). The public spaces are moody and sexy and restaurant in a glass-ceilinged conservatory, lobby and bar lounge.