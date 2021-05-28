With the recent resurgence of bucket hats, choker necklaces and fanny packs, fashion trends have quickly travelled back to the ’90s and we are here for it. While those insulted comb headbands can stay packed away, the vibrant energy of the ’90s feels like a welcomed infusion into 2021. Drawing inspiration from the colorful style and nostalgia of the era, fashion designer Jeremy Scott teamed up with Ecco Domani to create the brand’s limited-edition 2021 Designer Label bottle. Jeremy Scott rose to prominence in the late 1990s while Italian wine brand Ecco Domani launched in 1996, creating an instant connection between the two. “For Ecco Domani’s 25th anniversary, I thought about my own energy of being an upstart at that time and having to be bold to make your mark and how to be distinct in a very overcrowded market and become such a success,” Scott says of the design process.

“I kind of imagined this feeling of a discotheque with flashing lights.”

Scott describes his wine label for Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio as bold, graphic and playful, and admits that he would describe himself the same way. “Much like Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio itself, Jeremy Scott’s eye-catching label design encourages our fans to make a statement, and to have fun doing so,” says Heather Austin, Director of Marketing for Ecco Domani. Previous designers to collaborate with Ecco Domani include Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, Brandon Maxwell and Stacey Bendet.

The fashion and pop culture in the 1990s were defined by an unfiltered, rebellious edge coupled with bright colors and playfulness. Scott says he reflected on that time period and the aesthetics of post modernism and Memphis design when creating this wine label. “I kind of imagined this feeling of a discotheque with flashing lights and these shapes and the checkerboards and neon and squiggles,” he says. “I was thinking about how to create something effervescent and that would bring a smile to your face.”

This sophisticated punk bottle of Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio is the ultimate celebration of the ’90s era. While Scott was able to work with Ecco Domani over the past year to create this striking work of art, the designer admits that it was not the easiest year for him on a personal level. “The past year was strangely destabilizing for me as a designer, because by nature of my work, I’m constantly planning in the future and that was suddenly taken away from me. It was very, very destabilizing because it’s so intrinsic to my work and that becomes part of my person,” he says. Now looking towards the summer (hopefully with a glass of Pinot Grigio in-hand), Jeremy Scott is eager to celebrate a bit of planned holiday time. “I think it’s important creatively, mentally and emotionally to be able to stop and zone out and take care of yourself and do whatever thing brings you some joy,” he says. “Sometime in August I can have a holiday and have a little break. That is something worth celebrating.”

Jeremy Scott’s 2021 Designer Label for Ecco Domani’s 25th anniversary will be available for a limited-time nationwide starting in June.