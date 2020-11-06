How To Perfect Your Thanksgiving Tablescape

After cutting her teeth working for designer Tom Ford, Whitney Bromberg Hawkings started FLOWERBX five years ago in London with the goal of cutting out the middleman and delivering beautiful florals around the world. Since then she’s created custom arrangements for brands like Jimmy Choo, Victoria Beckham and Dior. Recently, the brand debuted a West Coast hub in Los Angeles to serve customers across the West as well as the Northeast. Her affordable flowers are freshly cut in Holland and arrive 24 hours later on your doorstep without any waste. The arrangements feature chic single-varietal flowers wrapped in minimal, eco-friendly brown paper with a simple bow or showcased in an array of beautiful vessels (the brand also offers plants and candles).

With Thanksgiving coming up, we spoke with FLOWERBX’s founder Hawings about how to create a lovely, autumnal tablescape for your intimate, distanced gatherings. “Flowers immediately elevate any dining table,” says Hawings. “For me, a table is undressed without flowers.” Here she shows you how to master the look.

How do you tackle Thanksgiving tablescapes for yourself and your clients?

Flowers are one of the best ways to make the moment more memorable, and I think it is impossible to go wrong with tonal flowers in autumnal hues and mini pumpkins to add texture and depth. Wild spirit roses open in the most beautiful show of color and display a range of deep orange and burnt amber hues, as do honey bunny chrysanthemums and the last of the season’s burnt orange dahlia. To make the most out of your blooms, you can order 10 stems of each and let them dance up and down the table in our Bailey Bud vase set–creating intrigue and drama with the different varieties and textures.

What items would look chic from Thanksgiving through the holidays?

I love our newly introduced citrus table wreaths which are decorated with cinnamon sticks and dried seasonal citrus fruit and fragrant eucalyptus, making the perfect segue from Thanksgiving to the holidays. These come with a cylinder candle holder and thick pillar candle and are perfect for any entertaining occasion.

How can you mix your china/glassware/napkins/serving pieces to match the tablescape?

For me, the easiest way to make an impact with a table is to choose tonal linen, candles, china and flowers. Brass napkin rings work well with a Thanksgiving table theme, as do brass candleholders and to go all out, amber-hued or even tortoise-colored glassware adds an element of surprise.

What are some autumnal touches that can be nice in the mix?

Mini pumpkins are a great and long lasting way to dress a dining table or side table as is our new autumnal table wreath. Both are slightly unexpected and give a nice twist.

What are some pitfalls to avoid?

One rule of thumb is to not mix varieties within a given vessel and the second is to keep florals tonal. With these two rules of thumb in mind, it is impossible to go wrong; and this is the ethos upon which FLOWERBX brand was built.