Ciara Approves of Drinkfinity and Sustainability

I’m a sucker for pretty packaging. When I first discovered PepsiCo’s Drinkfinity back in 2018, I was intrigued by how sleek the water bottles were and how unique the “pods” looked. The concept is simple: the Drinkfinity Pods are chock full of various health benefits and refreshing flavors. You pop a pod into your filled water bottle and shake. The pods vary in color depending on their flavor and when you shake the pod in your hand you can actually hear the different seeds or extracts that will be combined with your water.

Hydrating yourself is key to better digestion, clearer skin, and an overall healthier lifestyle. These pods encourage users to drink water, and are able to sneak in other healthy benefits in at the same time. The pods are free of artificial flavors and sweeteners and use 65% less plastic than a comparable 20 oz. plastic water bottle. So, you use a pod with your Drinkfinity water bottle and then you recycle the pod. Easy, right? Well, Drinkfinity just made it even easier with their newest launch, in partnership with singer Ciara.

The new Drinkfinity bottle features a chic design (think Ikea meets Urban Outfitters) and a top cap that can actually hold your used Drinkfinity Pod until you are able to find a recycling receptacle. This is especially helpful for when you’re hydrating on your subway ride going to work and don’t necessarily have a place to recycle your pod, or if you’re on a long car ride but still need to hydrate. The new bottle design makes the process of customizing your water effortless. Place the pod face down onto the piercer and seal the cap over it. Shake and hydrate!

The three beverage experiences include caffeine, vitamins, and electrolytes. With nine different flavors ranging from Raspberry Mint to Watermelon Lemonade, there is a pod for however you’re feeling. Plus, the three new caffeine flavors (Raspberry Mint, Yuzu Lemon, and Pomegranate Açaí) are low calorie.

I personally love the caffeine-infused pods because they help me stay hydrated while maintaining my energy. Ciara has chosen Drinkfinity as her team’s hydration sidekick while on her current Beauty Marks tour to help the squad stay energized and healthy. By choosing a sustainable partner like Drinkfinity, Ciara is showing all of her young fans that reusable products are integral for the environment, and for you.

The new stainless steel Drinkfinity bottle is available in five vibrant hues: Teal, Coral, Onyx, Plum, and Pearl.