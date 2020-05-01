Drink DuJour: The St. Regis Venice’s Santa Maria

It’s said that the Bloody Mary was invented in New York City, at Fifth Avenue’s own five-star St. Regis hotel. Called The Red Snapper and poured for the first time by Fernand Petiot in 1934, you can still order the signature cocktail at the hotel’s stately King Cole Bar (of the world-famous Old King Cole mural and the $2,500-to-reserve Table 55). Now, The St. Regis Venice is putting an Italian spin on the New York institution’s classic Bloody Mary. Named for the nearby Santa Maria della Salute Basilica, the Santa Maria mixes the sour undertones of Verjus du Perigold, a spicy tincture, and horseradish-steeped vodka for the perfect with-brunch cocktail or as an aperitif during pre-dinner drinks. But, if you aren’t able to sip a Santa Maria at a St. Regis hotel, we’ve provided the recipe below for you to tend bar at home.

THE ST. REGIS VENICE’S SANTA MARIA:

4.2 oz. Clarified Tomato Juice

1.5 oz. Horseradish Infused Absolut Elyx Vodka

0.8 oz. Verjus du Perigord

3 drops House-Made Salt Solution

3 drops House-Made Spicy Tincture

Poli Grappa

Preparation: Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice and throw for 4-5 times. Spray poli grappa on top. Serve on a coupe glass with a crystal-clear ice chunk.

*Clarified Tomato Juice: Blend tomato Juice with Agar Agar. Let it rest for 1/2 hour and then strain to get the clarified juice.

*Infused Vodka: Infuse 100 gr fresh chunks of horseradish for 2 hours into a bottle of Vodka and strain.

*Salt Solution: Blend 1 teaspoon of sea salt into 100 ml / 3.3 oz of still natural water.

*Spicy Tincture: Infuse in 1 liter / 33.8 oz of Vodka, 100 gr of cayenne pepper and 50 gr of black pepper for 48 hours. Strain.