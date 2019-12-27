Drink DuJour: The Smashed Pomegranate

It’s about that time to prepare to ring in the New Year. While champagne might be the expected drink of choice for the evening, we at DuJour recommend livening up your party proceedings with a cocktail: the Smash Pomegranate. Served at Estiatorio Milos in Las Vegas, the drink uses popular staple, Tanqueray Gin, with an in-house rosemary syrup, pressed pomegranate juice, lemon juice, egg whites, and Greek sea salt. Sweet from the pomegranate and frothy from the whipped-up egg whites, this drink is perfect for a celebratory toast.

The cocktail comes with a Greek custom, as pomegranates are a winter fruit in season during December in Greece. On New Year’s Eve, just before midnight, you throw a pomegranate onto your doorstep, causing it to break open. According to tradition, the red seeds that fall out represent good luck and fortune for the year–and the more seeds on the floor, the more luck you’ll have. If you get stained by any juice, that’s three-times the luck. Now, we’re not saying you’re required to follow tradition when you have this cocktail, but who knows? It may help you with your resolutions–and start 2020 with a smash. Tend bar with the recipe below.

THE SMASHED POMEGRANATE:

2 oz. Tanqueray Gin

1 oz. Fresh Pressed Pomegranate Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Rosemary Syrup Oz. to Taste*

Pinch of Greek Salt

4 to 5 Rosemary Needles

One egg white

Preparation: Combine each ingredient in mixing glass. Dry shake. Add ice to mixing tin, shake vigorously with ice. Double strain in Martini. Garnish with rosemary sprig.

*To make Estiatorio Milos’ in-house rosemary syrup in your own home, combine 32 oz. of fine sugar with 32 oz. of water. Add 7 rosemary stalks and bring to a simmer for ten minutes. Remove the rosemary, strain, and bottle. Keeps for seven days.