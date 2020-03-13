Drink DuJour: The O’Everyone Cocktail

St. Patrick’s Day is arguably one of the most spirited holidays, inspiring imbibers across the globe to partake in boozy celebrations. Whether you choose to rock your best emerald-hued eyeshadow and take on the town or plan on hosting an intimate at-home soirée in honor of the Irish holiday, we have the cocktail for you.

Irish whiskey brand Tullamore D.E.W. harnessed their expertise to create the ultimate drink, no matter how Irish you claim to be. Crafted by brand ambassador Donna Stewart, The O’Everyone is a simple but effective drink, made with just three ingredients. Inspired by Tullamore D.E.W’s foundation built on blending, The O’Everyone combines whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters to offer a smooth flavor.

Raise a glass with your closest comrades on March 17 and savor the spirited blend of Tullamore D.E.W. See the complete recipe below.

THE O’EVERYONE:

2 oz Tullamore D.E.W

1 oz simple syrup or one sugar cube

3 Dash angostura bitters

Preparation: Add all ingredients and stir. You can finish the drink with an orange twist, a lemon twist, a cherry, or a slice of orange. There’s a garnish for everyone!