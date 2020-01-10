Drink DuJour: The Cucumber Quencher

After all the heavy indulgences of the holidays, what better way to start the year anew than by abstaining from alcohol? If this type of sobriety appeals to you, you might consider participating in Dry January–an annual challenge that asks its participants to not drink for the entire month. Some people commit to the endeavor for its claimed health benefits such as lowered blood pressure and weight loss, while others take on the resolution to help them rethink habits, improve sober socialization, and save money on extended happy hour dates.

But don’t worry, we have just the replacement to consume and serve during those booze-free 31 days. We’re substituting cocktails for mocktails with The Cucumber Quencher. Created by Kevin Montano, the mastermind mixologist at SoHo hotel Hotel Hugo‘s enlivened rooftop, Bar Hugo, this drink is uncomplicated and rife with flavor. Its refreshing mixture of cucumber, lemon, mint, and agave will impress even the choosiest cocktail snob. Revel in a beverage with all of the flavors of your favorite hard drink, and none of the drawbacks of alcohol. Tend bar with the recipe below.

THE CUCUMBER QUENCHER:

0.75 oz. Agave Thyme

0.25 Lemon Juice

1.25 oz. Cucumber Juice

2 oz. Club Soda

6-8 Mint Sprigs

Slice of Cucumber

Thyme Sprig

Preparation: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake well then double strain into a highball and top it off with club soda. Garnish with an oval cucumber slice and a thyme sprig.