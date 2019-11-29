Drink DuJour: The Bentwing Negroni

Preparing for Thanksgiving includes shopping, cooking, table-setting, and of course a signature cocktail. But, with basting the turkey, arranging the flowers for the centerpiece, and baking every flavor of pie imaginable, we’ll make the cocktail portion of the weekend easy for you and serve a ready-to-go drink recipe on a silver platter. You’ll get back to watching football or reruns of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in no time.

The Bentwing Negroni is a great, warming fall drink to nurse on a cold Thanksgiving afternoon, using Bentwing brandy in place of the gin used in a traditional Negroni. By adding equal parts brandy, campari, and vermouth, the cocktail is only three quick steps to make and great to be made in a big batch for all your guests to enjoy. Pour into a heavy crystal glass, stand by the fire, and bask in the warmth of the holidays while you sip. Dinner–or at least, your drink–is served!

Tend bar with the recipe below.

THE BENTWING NEGRONI:

1 oz. Hangar 1 Bentwing Brandy

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

Preparation: Shake all ingredients over ice, strain into a rocks glass, and garnish with burnt orange zest.