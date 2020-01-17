Drink DuJour: The Belvedere Toddy

With the holidays behind us and the winter season in full force, we are officially in hibernation mode. What is better on a chilly night than donning your chicest pajamas and curling up in front of a crackling fire? Having a tasty and warm cocktail in your hands. Belvedere Vodka has crafted a delicious Hot Toddy recipe to help your hibernation period be spirited and toasty.

Traditionally, a hot toddy is made with honey, lemon, hot water, and the spirit of your choice. By mixing your cocktail with ultra-premium Belvedere Vodka, your natural sweeteners will dissolve into the drink with ease–no extra syrups or sugar needed. Below, we’ve outlined the recipe for The Belvedere Toddy. Light your fire and snuggle in for a cozy evening at home.

THE BELVEDERE TODDY:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Hot Water

1 oz French Fortified Wine

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

Fresh Grated Nutmeg

Orange Wedge

Cloves

Preparation: Add hot water to heat glass mug, then honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange wedge and top with freshly grated nutmeg.