Drink DuJour: Tanteo Sparkling Margarita

The holiday season is the ideal time to reconnect with family and friends, reminisce on the rollercoaster of a year we’ve all had, and look to the new year with optimism—and a cocktail in-hand is recommended. Whether you are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a casual-chic in-person party or at home with a virtual party, we have a fresh NYE cocktail recipe that will help keep the good vibes going into the New Year.

The Tanteo Sparkling Margarita features Tanteo Tequila—the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers. To achieve spicy flavors like Jalapeño, Chipotle, and Habanero, Tanteo infused artisanal Blanco tequila with the freshest peppers by hand in Jalisco, Mexico. While we recommend the spicier flavors, 2020 has been spicy enough for us so we’re sticking with the Blanco tequila to help ring in 2021.

See below for a simple and delicious NYE cocktail recipe.

TANTEO SPARKLING MARGARITA:

2 oz. Tanteo Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Sparkling Wine or Club Soda

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz. Agave Nectar

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe Glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.