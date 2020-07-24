Drink DuJour: Summer Watermelon Spritzer

The dog days of summer are here (seriously, how is it almost August already?), and, like most of us, you’re probably in the mood for a tall glass of something cold and fruity that’s super easy to sip outdoors in the hot, humid weather. Whether you’re hosting a socially distanced backyard BBQ, pool party or sunset happy hour on your terrace, CÎROC’s Summer Watermelon Spritzer is the ideal beverage to mix with your crew. Also, it happens to be under 100 calories. Oh là là.

Made with CÎROC Summer Watermelon flavored vodka, which is five times distilled from fine French grapes and infused with a distinct blend of crisp fresh watermelon, this refreshing beverage tastes as delicious as it looks—and it looks good. Play bartender using the full recipe below.

SUMMER WATERMELON SPRITZER:

2oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon

6oz Soda Water

Large watermelon slice

Sprig of mint

Lime wheel

Preparation: Add CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir, and place large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish top with sprig of mint and lime wheel.

Tip: Add a splash of fresh watermelon juice to the cocktail for an extra flavor boost.