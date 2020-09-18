Drink DuJour: Sorry, Not Sorry

If you’re like me, you may have taken up mixology as an at-home hobby during quarantine. From virtual happy hours with my girlfriends to FaceTime hangs with my family, creating a chic cocktail to stylishly sip on and show off your bartending skills feels good. This cocktail in particular is a bright and feminine mix of ingredients including rosé, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup. But, the star of the Sorry, Not Sorry cocktail is the Korean Tokki Soju White.

Soju in general is a distilled alcohol that was originally made with rice until 1965 when the South Korean government banned rice for alcohol to alleviate shortages. While the rice shortage dissipated and the prohibition was lifted in 1999, most green-bottle soju products continue to make their products without rice. Tokki Soju produces high-quality soju by fermenting and distilling sticky rice sourced from Chungju, Korea. Basically, it is clean soju. No additives.

The Tokki Soju bottle is as detailed and poetic as the spirit itself. The phrase, “when you drink with the moon, you’re never alone” is displayed across the bottle, signifying the importance of the relationship between the moon’s phases and Korean culture. The creator of Tokki Soju, Brandon Hill, moved to Korea in 2011, the year of the rabbit. He learned traditional Korean fermentation practices and that in Korea, the moon’s craters are said to resemble the outline of a rabbit. So, while you might not be frolicking through the fall season with all your best friends as usual, mix a Tokki Soju cocktail and you will never be alone. See below for the complete recipe.

SORRY, NOT SORRY:

Makes 4-5 Servings

8 oz grapefruit juice

4 oz Tokki White

3 oz simple syrup*

Rosé

Preparation: In a metal or ceramic baking dish, freeze 8 parts grapefruit juice, 4 parts Tokki White, and 3 parts simple syrup* (suggested measurements above). When ready to serve, fill a chilled coupe glass 3/4 with the grapefruit-soju granita (it will be about 3 oz – use a melon baller for a nice presentation!). Top off with rosé and enjoy!

*Simple syrup: Add 1 part granulated sugar and 1 part water to a saucepan over medium heat and stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool and then store in glass jar, refrigerated, until use.