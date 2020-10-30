DuJour Navigation

Dan Aykroyd

Drink DuJour: Smoke, Mirrors, and Colors 

Toast to the spooky season with a cocktail made with a vodka created by Dan Aykroyd

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Halloween might look a little different this year without a slew of parties to dress up for but you can still celebrate the spooky season with a cool cocktail in-hand. Whether you are hosting an intimate costume party (masks encouraged) or enjoying dinner and drinks with a few friends, we have a cocktail recipe that will fit the mood. The Smoke, Mirrors, and Colors cocktail features Crystal Head Aurora, an additive-free vodka with packaging inspired by the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the psychedelic-looking Northern Lights. Crystal Head Vodka was founded by actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd and artist John Alexander and the bottle alone makes it a must-have for Halloween. The skull-shaped vessel is ideal to keep on your bar cart as added decor, and really comes alive in a drink.

The Smoke, Mirrors, and Colors cocktail includes dry vermouth, mezcal, and Crystal Head Aurora. While alone, these three ingredients will create a tasty and simple cocktail to sip on this Halloween weekend, but we suggest adding a touch of dry ice for dramatic effect. See below for the  complete recipe.

Smoke, Mirrors, and Colors:

1.5 ounces of Crystal Head Aurora
1 ounce of dry vermouth
½ ounce of mezcal

Preparation: Add all ingredients to mixing glass; stir. Strain into a coupe glass.

*This cocktail has dry ice: use with caution and do not ingest.

