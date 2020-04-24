Drink DuJour: Save Me! Save Me!

Some people are using this time in quarantine to learn a second language, bake bread, or finally finish reading a novel. Remember reading? Others, it seems, have decided to study mixology, finally utilizing that cocktail shaker they once bought and never found the time to mix one drink with. But what to make? We at DuJour suggest the Save Me! Save Me!, a cocktail served at Palácio Tangará’s Burle Bar in São Paulo.

Created by Burle’s award-winning bartender, Ana Paula Ulrich, the Save Me! Save Me! is made with fine sherry, dry vermouth, honey, and orange bitters. While you can use any honey you’d like at home, the bar uses “magical” jataí honey–a rare Brazilian genus with immunological and analgesic properties, acting as both a painkiller and antibiotic. Who doesn’t want a cocktail that will, at once, strengthen your immune system and ease your neurosis, exacerbated from watching the news? Have one or two, then start knitting, and watch a mindless Netflix series while you’re at it–just what the doctor ordered.

Find the recipe below.

SAVE ME! SAVE ME!:

40ml Tío Pepe Fino Sherry

40ml Noilly Prat Vermouth

10ml St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

10ml honey

Two dashes of Angostura Orange Bitters

Preparation: Muddle all ingredients together, adding honey last, with ice. No need to shake. Strain and serve in a long Martini-style glass.