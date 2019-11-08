Drink DuJour: Rise and Shine

If you haven’t seen Kylie Jenner’s office tour yet, you need to wake up, or rather, rise and shine. Kylie Cosmetics is based in a pink-hued office space that has everything you could ever imagine. Jenner shows viewers the multiple kitchens, the glam rooms, space for photoshoots, and her baby Stormi’s bedroom so she can always be close by. Jenner enters Stormi’s room and lets out a soulful rendition of the words “rise and shine.”

Jenner is not a singer. She is a billionaire, but not a singer. The clip went viral and Jenner even joined in on the fun by posting a meme of herself to her Instagram. The real joke is on us though because Jenner trademarked “rise and shine,” solidifying herself as the most business savvy of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Now that you’re caught up, why not have a drink? This cocktail is a twist on the typical mimosa, the signature brunch beverage. Made with Svedka Citron, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and champagne, you will need no further convincing to “rise and shine” after one of these. See below for the complete recipe.

RISE AND SHINE:

1 oz Svedka Citron

3 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.50 oz Grenadine

Champagne, to fill

Preparation: Add vodka, orange, pineapple into wine glass with ice. Top with champagne and float grenadine on top. Garnish with orange and pineapple fronds.