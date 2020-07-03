Drink DuJour: Red Rum Punch

Celebrate the long weekend with a spirited soirée featuring a punch bowl made with the ultimate BACARDÍ trifecta. This patriotic punch is just as vibrant in color as it is in flavor, featuring BACARDÍ Lemon, Raspberry, and Superior. With a few splashes of Grenadine, Sweet & Sour mix, and cranberry juice, this is an ideal summertime drink.

If punch isn’t quite your go-to beverage, we suggest having a cooler stocked with BACARDÍ Real Rum Cocktails as another option for this weekend’s Fourth of July barbecue. These cans are 5.9% ABV and come in three flavors: BACARDÍ Lime & Soda, BACARDÍ Limon & Lemonade, and BACARDÍ Rum Punch.

See below for the complete Red Rum Punch recipe.

RED RUM PUNCH:

¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon

¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry

¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior

½ parts Grenadine

2 parts Sweet & Sour

1 parts Cranberry Juice

Preparation: Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.