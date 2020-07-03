Drink DuJour: Red Rum Punch

Celebrate the long weekend with a spirited soirée featuring a punch bowl made with the ultimate BACARDÍ trifecta. This patriotic punch is just as vibrant in color as it is in flavor, featuring BACARDÍ Lemon, Raspberry, and Superior. With a few splashes of Grenadine, Sweet & Sour mix, and cranberry juice, this is an ideal summertime drink.
If punch isn’t quite your go-to beverage, we suggest having a cooler stocked with BACARDÍ Real Rum Cocktails as another option for this weekend’s Fourth of July barbecue. These cans are 5.9% ABV and come in three flavors: BACARDÍ Lime & Soda, BACARDÍ Limon & Lemonade, and BACARDÍ Rum Punch.
See below for the complete Red Rum Punch recipe.
RED RUM PUNCH:
¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon
¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry
¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior
½ parts Grenadine
2 parts Sweet & Sour
1 parts Cranberry Juice
Preparation: Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.