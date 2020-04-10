Drink DuJour: Piña CHEWlada

When temperatures start to rise, spirits are lifted and in general, life gets a little sweeter. The spring season is finally here and we have our sights set on rooftop Easter brunch, outdoor Easter egg hunts, and of course, clever cocktails to match our elevated moods. When making craft cocktails to serve at your Easter soirée (or a springtime celebration!), you want to create a memorable signature drink that will impress your guests without creating more stress for yourself. Hi-Chew, the tasty soft candy, partnered with Allison Kave, of Brooklyn bar and bakery Butter & Scotch to come up with a few simple cocktail recipes using infusions of the playful candy.

The Piña CHEWlada is visually stunning (garnish with actual Hi-Chew candies–your guests will love treating themselves to a childhood-favorite sweet.) and also packed with tropical flavors like pineapple and coconut. The rum-based drink will transport you and your adult guests to a sun-soaked getaway with just a few sips, while the candy is great to add to the Easter eggs for the kids!

See below for the complete recipe.

PIÑA CHEWLADA:

1 ounce Hi-Chew Piña Colada Combo-Infused lime juice

1 ounce white rum

1 ounce golden rum

1 teaspoon blackstrap rum

1.5 ounces fresh pineapple juice

1.5 ounces coconut cream

.5 ounce coconut milk

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker (leave out the rum for a virgin cocktail), shake well with ice and strain over pebble ice in a tall soda glass or tiki mug. Garnish with toasted coconut flakes, and a skewer of fresh pineapple wedges and Hi-Chew candy. Want to make it frozen instead? Add all the ingredients to a blender with one cup of ice and blend until smooth.