Drink DuJour: Owl’s Brew Mornin’ Spritz

Owl’s Brew is a line of craft cocktail mixers made from tea and botanicals. The female founders, tea experts Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield, began concocting the beverages out of Ripps’ New York City kitchen after discovering how well tea paired with alcohol. Since then, the duo has expanded the brand’s offerings and increased distribution to stores like Whole Foods. They are committed to using 100 percent clean ingredients and to having complete product transparency.

For summer imbibing, the duo recommends their citrusy Mornin’ Spritz cocktail. “The Mornin’ Spritz made with Owl’s Brew Citrus Sweet Tea mixer is the perfect brunch cocktail,” says Owl’s Brew co-founder Littlefield. “It’s just like a mimosa but with more antioxidants and less sugar!” Sign us up!

OWL’S BREW MORNIN’ SPRITZ:

2 parts Owl’s Brew Citrus Sweet Tea

1 part orange juice

3 parts champagne

Preparation: Pour Citrus Sweet Tea, orange juice, and champagne into a glass with ice and swirl to mix. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a fresh orange slice.