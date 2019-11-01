Drink DuJour: Official Breeders’ Cup Cocktails

For every prestigious race, there’s a swanky cocktail to match. Aside from all the beautiful thoroughbreds lined up at the gates, colorful jockeys, and crowds eager to place a winning bet, the Breeders’ Cup is where the who’s who of high society mingles, and where the beverage in your hand is just as important as what you’re wearing. At this year’s race, fans at Santa Anita Park will sip on two signature concoctions from New York City’s legendary 21 Club, known for its rich equestrian history (and the 35 iconic jockey statues lining its entrance). Crafted by the 21 Club’s star mixologist Mark Tubridy, the Torrie Cup and Garland cocktails embody the traditions of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Inspired by the Torrie horse sculpture presented to the winners of each race, the Torrie Cup’s blend of bourbon, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and lemonade presents palettes with a seriously crisp and tangy flavor. Tubridy explains that he felt the drink needed to be just as regal as the trophy it represents. “Maker’s Mark is such an iconic bourbon, and I wanted to complement its smooth character with ingredients that would make the Torrie Cup both nuanced and refreshing,” says Tubridy. “I know how much complexity there is behind sweet vermouth, an often overlooked staple of the bar, and I realized that along with citrus juices, it would really bring the drink to life.”

Featuring vodka, Triple Sec, honey green tea, lemon juice, and an edible purple flower garnish (which is a nod to the signature color of the Breeders’ Cup), the Garland cocktail finishes smooth and sweet. “For the Garland, I knew I wanted to feature floral and honey notes that would bring to mind the beautiful garland of flowers draped around the winning horses,” Tubridy says. “I found that iced honey-green tea pairs perfectly with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and with a little Triple Sec and lemon juice, the drink is sure to be an easy sipper on a bustling day at the track.”

Use the recipes below to round out your Breeders’ Cup viewing experience at home.

TORRIE CUP:

½ parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon

¾ part Sweet Vermouth

1 ½ parts Orange Juice

2 parts Lemonade (Simply or Tropicana)

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin; add ice, shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a fancy wine glass or goblet. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

GARLAND:

1 part Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1 part Triple Sec

1 part Honey-Green Tea (Honest or Pure Leaf)

½ part Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin; add ice, shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with edible purple flowers.