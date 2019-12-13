Drink DuJour: Morton’s Holiday Cocktail

For the holidays, Morton’s The Steakhouse will be serving this hand-crafted holiday cocktail at their Fifth Avenue steakhouse. Shaken with vodka from Ketel One Botanical—a spirit distilled with the airy notes of cucumbers and rose—Aperol aperitif, simple syrup, and lemon juice, this concoction is the perfect festive sip. Topped with whipped cream and garnished with rose petals and poured prettily into a champagne flute, you will feel sweet and spirited with this holiday cocktail in-hand. We recommend pairing with one of the steakhouse’s prime chops when you order.

Toast to the new year with this light, refreshing cocktail—perfect to serve as a big-batch signature drink for a holiday party. Tend bar with the recipe below.

MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE HOLIDAY COCKTAIL:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Rose Vodka

.05 oz. Aperol Aperitif

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

.50 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation: Shake ingredients in ice-filled shaker 25 times. Pour into a champagne flute. Top with hand-shaken whipped cream and edible rose petal garnish.