Whether you are partaking in Dry January or not, sometimes a tasty mocktail is the perfect drink of choice. Perhaps you are still recovering from a spirited New Year’s Eve celebration (hello, 2021!) or simply focusing on your health and wellness, sans alcohol. Either way, we have the ultimate non-alcoholic cocktail for you.

Lyre’s offers a number of tasty spirits ranging from Dark Cane and Coffee to Italian Orange and American Malt. These non-alcoholic spirits taste just like the original and will allow you to mix up your favorite cocktails without the less-than-glamorous aftermath. Our favorite is the Lyre’s Manhattan–a pretty drink made with Lyre’s American Malt, Apéritif Rosso, and a couple of dashes of bitters. We suggest pulling out your most stylish coupette and pouring yourself one of these mocktails to start 2021 on the right foot. See below for the complete recipe.

LYRE’S MANHATTAN:

2 oz. Lyre’s American Malt

.5 oz. Lyre’s Apéritif Rosso

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Preparation: Stir briefly with ice, strain into martini glass or small coupette. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.