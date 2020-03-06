Drink DuJour: Journée de la Femme

Ladies, International Women’s Day is your day. Whether you and your favorite gals are in the mood for a boozy brunch out on the town (hello, Sunday Funday), or a low-key gathering at home, you’ll need a libation that is equal parts empowering and feminine. Bagatelle NYC’s Journée de la Femme cocktail, which translates to “women’s day” in French, is teeming with girl power vibes that will make you feel très bien.

Crafted to be sipped as an aperitif, the fragrant refreshment features orange blossom water, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, Grey Goose Vodka, and rosewater perfume. With sweet and sour citrus flavors that signify the good times and hardships of womanhood, as well as floral rosewater notes that embody the beauty of being a woman, the thoughtful blend is an ode to females everywhere.

Use the full recipe below to top-off your own celebration.

JOURNÈE DE LA FEMME:

1 dash orange blossom water

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 oz Grey Goose Vodka

Perfumed with rosewater

Preparation: Pour all ingredients in a shaker and shake it for 20 seconds. Pour over ice in a crystal rocks glass. Perfume with rose water and serve.