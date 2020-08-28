Drink DuJour: Jack Pine Cocktail

Most of us are busy planning creative at-home adventures this summer instead of faraway getaways. Since European travels are postponed for now, we have found the perfect cocktail for you to mix at home that will hopefully give your next happy hour a touch of French charm.

The luxurious Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé in the Loire Valley in France has a stunning signature cocktail that serves as a noble concoction for those of us missing European vacations. The Jack Pine is a whiskey-based cocktail that perfectly combines an American spirit with French tendencies such as Sapin Liqueur and fresh lemon juice.

Until travel resumes, imagine yourself basking in the French countryside as you sip your Jack Pine cocktail. See below for the complete recipe to mix at home this weekend.

JACK PINE:

1.5 oz Jack Daniels Gentleman

1.5 oz Sapin Liqueur

1 oz Lemon Juice

Tonic Water

Preparation: Combine all ingredients, mix, and serve on the rocks. Garnish with a lemon twist.