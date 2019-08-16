Drink DuJour: Hesperides Garden

New York City is inundated with bars, cocktail lounges, and chic hangout spots. But, there is a secret spot you should know about. And it is surprisingly nestled within the most bustling area of the most bustling city. So, head to New York City, and go against your best judgment and make your way to Times Square. The Knickerbocker Hotel is snuggled within the theater district mayhem and the floods of tourists. But, as soon as you enter, you know you are amidst chic company. Head straight up to the rooftop and you will be welcomed with an iconic view and a clever cocktail. Our favorite cocktail on the menu at St. Cloud Rooftop is obviously devised by none other than diptyque fragrance.

Luxury perfumer diptyque partnered with The Knickerbocker Hotel to create a Paris-infused signature cocktail. The refreshing and adorably difficult to pronounce Hesperides’ Garden is in fact, a garden of delight. Inspired by the scents of diptyque’s L’Art du Soin bathroom amenity collection (guests at The Knick enjoy in their room), this cocktail oozes a bright and rejuvenating fragrance. Created with notes of orange blossom, bergamot, green mandarin zest, and a sweet honey-kissed neroli, this cocktail is an ideal welcome to New York City. Take a sip and look out over the entire world (really just Times Square, but it is pretty Instagram-worthy) at St. Cloud Rooftop. See the complete recipe below.

HESPERIDES GARDEN:

1.5 oz vodka

0.5 oz italicus bergamot liquor

0.5 oz honey

0.75 lemon juice

Preparation: Combine ingredients and mix. Add three dashes of orange blossom water. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.