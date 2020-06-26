Drink DuJour: Grapefruit Tequila Spritzer

A refreshing cocktail sounds really good right about now. With summer in full swing, happy hour in the backyard is thriving. Even as cities start to reopen, we recommend embracing the great outdoors with an intimate gathering of a few close friends. And what better way to toast to the summer season than with a playful cocktail mixed with tequila? Our drink of choice this weekend is a Grapefruit Tequila Spritzer, starring JAJA Reposado Tequila. Founded by funny man Elliott Tebele, JAJA Tequila puts laughter at the forefront of the brand’s ethos, and right about now, we could all probably use a few good laughs with friends.

This cocktail is mixed with grapefruit juice, lime soda, and sparkling water to create a bubbly drink packed with the awakening flavor of JAJA Reposado Tequila.

Position your lounge chair under the rays, pour yourself a cocktail, and turn up the tunes. See below for the complete recipe to mix yourself a Grapefruit Tequila Spritzer.

GRAPEFRUIT TEQUILA SPRITZER:

1.5 oz JAJA Reposado Tequila

1.5 oz grapefruit juice

Top with lime soda

Sparkling water

Cucumber slices and rosemary to garnish

Preparation: Combine JAJA Reposado Tequila and grapefruit juice into a shaker. Shake and pour into a glass, top with lime soda and a splash of sparkling water. Garnish with fresh cucumber slices and rosemary. Cheers!