Drink DuJour: Grapefruit Glow

Who doesn’t simply adore a beautiful cocktail to feature on your Instagram story? A photogenic cocktail can elevate any happy hour outing, from the in-person ogling to the virtual praise. As the weather gets nicer, our cocktail choices tend to become more ornately adorned with colorful florals and vibrant garnishes, which is exactly why this week’s Drink DuJour is the Grapefruit Glow.

Created with Grapefruit & Rose Ketel One Botanical, fresh grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, wild blueberry honey, hibiscus tea, and rose water, this drink offers an explosion of floral notes and refreshing flavors. While we suggest using fresh squeezed juices, we understand that time is of the essence so store bought will suffice. The real hero of this cocktail is the Grapefruit & Rose Ketel One Botanical, a spirit that boasts a crisp and zesty taste that is perfect for a warm spring day. The hibiscus tea generates a bold, crimson color, making the Grapefruit Glow a drink with a stunning presentation. Garnish with as many flowers and fruits as you’d like to create a true Instagram gem. See below for the complete recipe.

GRAPEFRUIT GLOW:

1.5 oz Grapefruit & Rose Ketel One Botanical

.75 oz Fresh Grapefruit juice

.5 oz Fresh Pineapple juice

.5 oz Wild Blueberry Honey

2 oz Hibiscus Tea

1 Dash Rose Water

Preparation: Build in a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with a half grapefruit wedge to serve.