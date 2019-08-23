Drink DuJour: Grand Slam

Breakout tennis star Coco Gauff won’t be the only one serving up an ace during this year’s US Open. The Hudson Yards-adjacent Crowne Plaza HY36 hotel is offering tournament-goers a winning pre-game experience before they depart for the famed Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Upon check-in, guests can sip on an all-star cocktail inspired by Gauff—and snag some spectator accessories to look the part (hello, stylish mini binoculars!).

Appropriately titled the Grand Slam, the beverage is a cool crowd pleaser filled to the brim with personality—just like the teenaged tennis hopeful it is inspired by. It’s a refreshingly sweet and minty blend of crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream topped off with a slice of lemon for a zing.

Not attending the US Open? Host a viewing soirée at home and play bartender using the recipe below.

Game, set, match.

GRAND SLAM:

¾ oz. crème de menthe

¾ oz. crème de cacao

¾ oz. heavy cream

Preparation: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in all ingredients. Shake until chilled. Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.