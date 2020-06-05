Drink DuJour: Grand 75

Right now, in the the midst of a chaotic and overwhelming 2020, we’re all in need of a little something to celebrate in our lives—whether it’s a recent graduation, a best pal’s birthday, Father’s Day, or just a simple social distanced brunch (taking the proper precautions of course) with the people you love most. For whatever moment or milestone you feel like toasting to, you’ll need something bubbly, delicious, and fancy to sip on. Grand Marnier’s Grand 75 is the perfect cocktail for the job.

Combining Grand Marnier’s signature Cordon Rouge, made of cognac and flavorful orange liqueur, with the sparkling taste of Brut Champagne, the Grand 75 is an easy and elevated beverage to enjoy during happy occasions large or small.

Mix up the below recipe for your next celebration.

GRAND 75:

1.5 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.75 oz. fresh lemon Juice

1 bar spoon of simple syrup

2 oz. of Brut Champagne

Garnish: orange twirl

Preparation: Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with dry French champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.

Tip: To create an orange twirl garnish, peel a large slice of orange and cut into a rectangular shape (about ½ of an inch wide). Twist the rectangular shape and place atop the flute for a Grand presentation.