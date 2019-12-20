Drink DuJour: Gemelli’s Bicicletta

There’s something classic and elegant about a horseshoe bar that’s timelessly inviting. The gently curved edges form an arena around the stage that is the bartenders’ workstation. In a sea of casual bars and restaurants around Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, Gemelli is an unpretentious dash of modern Italian grandeur–the statement bar serves as a highly Instagrammable centerpiece and the perfect platform for a smartly brief classically-inspired cocktail list.

“At Gemelli, we focus on coastal Italian flavors, and like to complement the fare by using plenty of amari in our cocktail program to showcase the regions of Italy,” bar manager Ryan Kahl tells DuJour. “We kept this Italian seaside theme in mind when building the cocktail list.” One of my favorites during a recent visit to the bar was a classic Bicicletta, long thought to be named for the gently intoxicated old Italian men balancing on their bikes on the way home after a few. Gemelli doesn’t stray from the original formula (Campari, dry white wine, soda), but the white wine variable is key in making their own iteration stand out. Kahl notes: “We chose the Verdicchio as it’s a very approachable style and [reflects] the flavors of central Italy.” Below, find the recipe for this tasty cocktail.

GEMELLI’S BICICLETTA:

1 oz Campari

2 oz Verdicchio

Soda Water

Preparation: Combine Campari and Verdicchio over ice in a Collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wheel.