Drink DuJour: Fernet-Branca’s Palermo

With summer coming to a close, we recommend heading to Greenwich, Connecticut for one last outdoor excursion, complete with adorably preppy ensembles, beautiful horses, and of course, tasty cocktails. The Greenwich Polo Club hosts polo matches every Sunday all summer long until September 8. Attendees can enjoy the polo match from the grand stand or, for a more elevated experience, we suggest upgrading so you can pay a visit to the Player’s Lounge in VIP. At the Player’s Lounge, you can snag a refreshing Palermo, created by Justin Pasha, owner and founder of The Cup Bearer, for Fernet-Branca. As an iconic Italian amaro, Fernet-Branca is luxurious and distinct in flavor but we love this specific cocktail because it is mixed with Fernet-Branca’s sweeter and more minty sister–Brancamenta. The winners of each polo match are given a bottle of Fernet-Branca to enjoy, making you a winner when you sip on this Palermo during the match.

This year marked the first year ever that Fernet-Branca has brought their signature Branca Bar to the Greenwich Polo Club to serve clever complimentary mini-cocktails. The pop-up bar under the grandstand is rustic and chic, with a shaded area and television screens displaying various matches, so you never miss out on the action. With just a couple more Sundays to go, savor a Fernet-Branca Palermo at the Greenwich Polo Club soon, or, see below for the recipe to mix at home.

PALERMO:

0.25 part Brancamenta

1.75 parts Bourbon

1 part Lemon juice

0.75 parts Simple Syrup

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint.