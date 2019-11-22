Drink DuJour: Electric Daisy Lumiere Cocktail

For a flavorful apertif, head to The Bar located inside the exceptionally stunning Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, about 40 minutes north of downtown Chicago. The Bar welcomes guests with a romantic atmosphere, decorated with dark wood and rich leather bar stools. While the culinary program here is great for a quick bite or an elegant dinner, the cocktail menu is what will really elongate your evening.

The Inn’s chief spirits officer, Jorge Centeno recently added a special new cocktail to The Bar’s secret menu because he, “wanted to do something that would really stimulate the senses.” The Lumiere is infused with tingling electric daisy, catering to the most adventurous cocktail connoisseur out there. Mixed with chamomile and St-Germain Liqueur, this drink is floral and bright while serving as the perfect pairing for a chilly winter evening. Served in an eye-catching lightbulb glass with a metal straw, The Lumiere is not just flavorful, but it is sure to be a hit on your Instagram, too.

If you can’t make it to Deer Path Inn, see below for the complete recipe (sans lightbulb) for you to mix at your next at-home cocktail party.

THE LUMIERE:

2 oz Monkey Gin 47

½ oz St-Germain

½ oz Lemon Juice

¼ tsp Chamomile

¼ tsp Suze Saveur d’Autrefois

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake well until chilled. Add 1 oz Champagne then double strain into glass. Garnish with electric daisy button.