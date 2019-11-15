Drink DuJour: Day After My Birthday at Chumley’s

Chumley’s in New York City is a living, breathing time capsule–a reincarnation of a legendary Prohibition-era writer’s lair that not only survived the notorious 20th century drought, but remained open until 2007, when a chimney collapse extinguished its seemingly eternal flame. New ownership and an extensive renovation brought this West Village outpost back to life in 2016, and while the world’s great literary works might no longer be penned under its roof (that we know of, at least), the food, drink, and company are as great as ever.

For history buffs and lushes alike, there are few things better than taking in the moments of history scattered around the place, with a flavorful drink in hand. Beverage Director Dean Fuerth ensures that whatever you choose to order, there’s a story to that, too. The new cold weather drink menu’s nod to warmer days is no exception. “The Day After My Birthday cocktail is a riff on the Bywater created at Arnaud’s French 75 Bar in New Orleans; we use a house-infused pineapple rum and our own Thai-inspired falernum,” he tells DuJour. “Flavor-wise, it’s a lovely harmony between the fruitiness of the rum, bitterness of the amaro, and the effusiveness of the falernum. It’s a comforting cold weather boozy cocktail!”

Here’s how to stir up a taste of Chumley’s at home.

DAY AFTER MY BIRTHDAY:

1.5oz Pineapple rum*

.5oz Montenegro amaro

.25oz Yellow chartreuse

.25oz Taylor’s Velvet Falernum

3 Dashes orange bitters

Preparation: Stir all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with big ice cube. Garnish with a lemon twist.

*For the pineapple rum, cut half of a pineapple into chunks and let it sit overnight in 750ml clear rum. Strain out the solids and store the rum in a glass bottle (preferably in the refrigerator).