Drink DuJour: Daisy Chain

A refreshing cocktail in the heat of the summer sounds like a no-brainer. But, the aesthetics of a drink can be just as important as the flavor itself. Absolut Elyx Boutique’s Rainbow Drinking Cup is the ideal vessel to keep your drink cool under the warm summer sun and looking chic in photos. The copper-colored cup features a whimsical rainbow swirl lid that resembles an ice cream treat you may have enjoyed as a child, but now, delivers you any adult beverage of your choosing.

We recommend trying out the Daisy Chain cocktail featuring Absolut Elyx, Triple Sec, a bit of lemon juice, and soda water. An easy concoction that will keep you buzzing all summer long. Pro tip: try the new Icy Martini Moulds to create playful ice-pops!

See below for the complete recipe created by Gareth Evans for Absolut Elyx.

DAISY CHAIN:

2 parts Absolut Elyx

2 parts Triple Sec

1 part Lemon Juice

6 parts soda water

Preparation: Build all ingredients over ice in a Rainbow Drinking Cup and stir gently to combine.