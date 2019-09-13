Drink DuJour: Cooper & Thief White Wine Paloma

As a sun-soaked season of sipping on rosé and Aperol spritzes comes to a close, and temperatures outside linger in the 70s, you might be looking for that perfect transitional cocktail to fit the time of year. September calls for a blend that reminds our taste buds of summer, but in a different way than the usual suspects do. Enter Cooper & Thief Cellermasters’ White Wine Paloma. Experimental mixologist Elliott Clark, also known as the @apartment_bartender on Instagram, reimagined the classic paloma using the brand’s 2016 Sauvignon Blanc aged for three months in Casa Noble Añejo Tequila barrels.

Inspired by Cooper & Thief’s wine aging process, the spirit-based cocktail influencer whipped up a delicious alternative to a summery pink or orange-hued beverage. The fruit-forward flavors of the libation pair well with the Sauvignon Blanc’s heat and notes of citrus and vanilla imparted by the wood, as well as the wine’s likeness to a fine blue agave tequila.

For your home happy hours in the weeks ahead, mix up this simple recipe below.

COOPER & THIEF WHITE WINE PALOMA:

2 oz. Cooper & Thief Sauvignon Blanc aged in Tequila barrels

1 oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 oz. agave nectar

Soda Water

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except for the soda water. Shake with ice to chill, and strain into a Collins Glass over ice. Top with soda water, and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and sprig of mint.