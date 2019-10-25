DuJour Navigation

Drink DuJour: Cognac Couldron

Your Halloween party guests will just die over this festive spiked punch

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The fall season is ideal party season. From festive costume parties in honor of Halloween to intimate cocktail parties to keep you warm after a day in the crisp autumn air. We love the idea of an elevated punch bowl to keep hosting stress-free. As a host or hostess, mixing cocktails and replenishing appetizers for guests can distract from the overall ambiance of a soirée, but serving a punch bowl can relieve some of those stresses.

We aren’t talking about your old school punch bowl from high school that may or may not have been spiked. Opt for a creative artisanal liqueur-based punch bowl that will impress all of your party guests. This punch bowl recipe from D’USSE Cognac is a dark and dramatic visual and features a warm hint of Cinnamon Simple Sugar and a tasty fall flavor of Cloudy Apple Cider. The cinnamon sticks and orange wheel garnish makes for a great addition to any autumnal cocktail party. See below for the complete recipe.

COGNAC COULDRON:
1 750 ml bottle of D’USSE Cognac
32 oz Cloudy Apple Cider
12 oz Pomegranate Juice
12 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into punch bowl and stir. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and orange wheels.

