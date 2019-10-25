Drink DuJour: Cognac Couldron

The fall season is ideal party season. From festive costume parties in honor of Halloween to intimate cocktail parties to keep you warm after a day in the crisp autumn air. We love the idea of an elevated punch bowl to keep hosting stress-free. As a host or hostess, mixing cocktails and replenishing appetizers for guests can distract from the overall ambiance of a soirée, but serving a punch bowl can relieve some of those stresses.

We aren’t talking about your old school punch bowl from high school that may or may not have been spiked. Opt for a creative artisanal liqueur-based punch bowl that will impress all of your party guests. This punch bowl recipe from D’USSE Cognac is a dark and dramatic visual and features a warm hint of Cinnamon Simple Sugar and a tasty fall flavor of Cloudy Apple Cider. The cinnamon sticks and orange wheel garnish makes for a great addition to any autumnal cocktail party. See below for the complete recipe.

COGNAC COULDRON:

1 750 ml bottle of D’USSE Cognac

32 oz Cloudy Apple Cider

12 oz Pomegranate Juice

12 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into punch bowl and stir. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and orange wheels.